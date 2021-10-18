Jim Cornette points out the biggest mistake AEW is making with CM Punk

Jim Cornette recently discussed CM Punk's booking in AEW and pointed out the biggest mistake the promotion is making with the former WWE Champion.

At last week's AEW Rampage, Matt Sydal and CM Punk opened the show with a terrific back-and-forth contest. The match ended, as expected, with The Straight Edge Superstar securing his fourth consecutive win in AEW. One thing which surprised many was the amount of offense Sydal got in the match.

While some think it's good CM Punk is putting over opponents, others believe a star like him should be winning one-sided contests against mid-card guys. One among them is Jim Cornette.

Speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran stated that it felt like Matt Sydal was ahead of Punk in many stages of the match. Cornette wondered if AEW had any idea who they were trying to put over.

Here's what Jim Cornette had to say about CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal:

"I could see CM Punk wrestle on television, but I don't know if I ever wanted to beat the doors down to see Punk wrestle Matt Sydal. They had a good match. But it was not only competitive, but Sydal was ahead! At one point, I thought maybe Matt Sydal could pull this off, which is the wrong thought to have at this stage of the game when you've got a big attraction," said Jim Cornette.

Cornette further elaborated his thoughts about the Punk vs. Sydal bout and went on to say the following:

There were a couple of spots I liked. They both fought on the top rope, and both punched each other before taking a double bump to the floor at the same time. But, as I said, finally, at one point, people were chanting "GTS, GTS." And then Punk finally hit the Go To Sleep out of nowhere for the win. They don't know who they are trying to get over or what," added Cornette.

What does AEW have in store for CM Punk at Full Gear?

Another major issue many have pointed out about CM Punk's booking in AEW is that he hasn't been in a single full-fledged feud since his debut.

Though he has impressed with his in-ring work, apart from his mini rivalry with Team Tazz, Punk is yet to do something concrete in AEW. Now that Full Gear is just a month away, it would be intriguing to see what AEW has in store for Punk.

gungrave gaucho 🤠 | Akira 38/38 @grimgaucho I really think Ricky Starks should be CM Punk’s first proper feud especially given Punk’s history with Team Taz. I really think Ricky Starks should be CM Punk’s first proper feud especially given Punk’s history with Team Taz. https://t.co/9PlGQdC7uv

There's a chance he could reignite his feud with Team Tazz and compete against Ricky Starks at the pay-per-view, a match many fans want to see. Other than that, clashes with rising heels like Andrade El Idolo or Aleister Black could please fans.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's opinion on the mistake AEW is making with CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below!

