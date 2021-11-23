"Certainly better than a lot of guys"- Jim Cornette wants recently released WWE star to end up in AEW

Jim Cornette recently expressed his desire to see John Morrison sign with AEW once the latter finishes up his 90-day non-compete clause.

The 42-year old star was shockingly released by WWE due to budget cuts on November 18th, 2021. The news quickly sent shockwaves into the wrestling world, given Morrison's star power and impressive track record. That being said, his release followed multiple rounds of cuts. Names like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Keith Lee have left the company in recent months.

Fans already wondering what Johnny Drip Drip's next wrestling destination will be, and Cornette hopes he signs with AEW. While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary wrestling manager slammed WWE's trend of giving away top-notch stars to AEW President Tony Khan before he specifically discussed Morrison.

"There's been upgrades available every few months for the last what year or so," said Cornette. "The WWE mainly has provided to him (Tony Khan). So they have handed him a lot a large part of the quality guys they've got on the AEW roster now, and I'd see no reason why to think they're gonna quit doing that."

Cornette went on to explain why he thinks John Morrison would be a great addition to the AEW roster. Though he doesn't see the ex-WWE star main eventing pay-per-views in other promotions, he noted that Morrison's talent is undeniable.

"So I definitely think Morrison would be a addition to AEW or anybody else," Cornette continued. "I'm not saying he's gonna be in the main event of WrestleMania or the main event of All Out or All-In or Full Gear or whatever, but certainly better than a lot of guys in every company right now."

It's hard to argue with Cornette because the former WWE star has found success in various promotions throughout the wrestling world. For this reason, he could easily thrive in AEW.

Does AEW really need another ex-WWE star?

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that AEW currently holds the most stacked roster among other wrestling promotions, even surpassing WWE. In 2021 alone, Tony Khan has signed several stars, such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole.

Given this impressive group of talent, AEW can easily reach new heights in the wrestling business. As talented as John Morrison is, he could easily get lost in the shuffle if he ends up signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

That being, IMPACT Wrestling could be the perfect fit for Morrison's talent. It's worth noting that Morrison previously worked as Johnny IMPACT during his previous stint with the Nashville-based promotion. His time with the company was one of the most successful chapters of his career, as he enjoyed a memorable run as its world champion.

Where do you want to see Morrison end up? What do you make of Jim Cornette's remarks? Sound off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

(While using any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Jeff Hardy teases a reunion with his brother Matt in AEW here

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think John Morrison should sign with AEW? Yes No 4 votes so far