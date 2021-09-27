"It looks like WWE lost" – Jim Cornette on RAW possibly losing to AEW Dynamite in ratings soon

Jim Cornette believes AEW providing creative freedom to its wrestlers is the key behind their swift rise in the wrestling business.

Speaking on his podcast The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran wrestling manager stated that WWE is falling behind by not giving wrestlers any privilege to enhance their scripts on their own, unlike AEW. Mr. Cornette added that Tony Khan is changing things around by bringing in multiple talents to its roster.

Jim Cornette opined that Ric Flair could have been a game-changer for AEW had his controversy not occurred. He stated that Bray Wyatt's rumored debut would be a great addition:

"It looks like WWE just lost, and Tony Khan has said, sooner or later, even a blind squirrel will find a nut. And all of this talent is coming to him (Tony Khan), and he's turning the thing around. It's not necessarily a situation where anybody in AEW has learned anything as much as they're just letting the guys, more of the guys who know what to do, do that because more of the guys that know what to do have now come to work there. And, on the other side (WWE), almost none of the talent has any privilege or right or chance to change apparently any of the scripted s** or change their angles or whatever. And it's just f****** brutal. So I think that we're not that far away, and I think Ric Flair would have made a big difference, and maybe hopefully he still will at some point. They'll just let all that die down. I don't know what's Bray Wyatt gonna do?"

With RAW languishing for some time, Cornette believes AEW Dynamite will eventually beat WWE's flagship show in overall ratings if they don't improvise their product:

"I can see Dynamite whipping RAW, and that's what's going to happen. RAW is eventually going to get the s** kicked out of them, or at least beaten in the ratings legitimately in terms of overall viewers by Dynamite if they don't do something quick here," Jim Cornette said.

AEW Dynamite outperformed WWE's RAW twice in key demo ratings

AEW Dynamite has been riding high on momentum, especially after defeating WWE's RAW in the coveted key 18-49 demo twice this month. With both promotions laser-focused on providing a compelling product, it remains to be seen if Jim Cornette's prediction of overall ratings will transpire soon enough or not?

