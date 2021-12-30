Jim Ross announces he is cancer free ahead of AEW return

AEW announcer Jim Ross has taken to his Twitter page to offer an update on his cancer treatment, and it's the news everybody wanted.

The legendary announcer announced in late October that he was suffering from skin cancer. Despite wanting to work through his personal situation, JR underwent radiotherapy for the cancer on his leg.

Now, after some time away from the commentary booth, Jim Ross has announced that he is officially cancer free.

In his absence, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone have been joined by the likes of Taz, Hangman Page and MJF on commentary as Jim Ross had to undergo treatment for skin cancer on his leg.

Given the nature of his treatment, The Man Under The Black Hat had to have a cancer treatment session most days leading up to the holiday season. The first session took place on November 29th, with the final one taking place on December 29th.

Jim Ross will return to AEW this week.

JR might have been taken out of work for a while, but the work has never been taken out of him. JR will return to his place back in the booth next to Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on the 'New Year's Smash' edition of AEW Dynamite.

Not only will AEW fans be able to hear the sweet voice of JR in their ears once more, but they will also be treated to a whole host of great wrestling to round out the AEW calendar.

Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill will fight for the right to face Ruby Soho in the final of the TBS tournament in their semi-final clash. Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz will face 2point0 and Daniel Garcia, and Kyle O'Reilly will make his in-ring debut for AEW.

O'Reilly will team up with former 'Undisputed Era' teammates Adam Cole and Bobby Fish to face the team of Orange Cassidy and Best Friends, Chuck Taylor and Trent.

