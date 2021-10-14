"I think there's something to it" - Wrestling legend hints at why MJF recently mentioned top WWE Executive on AEW Dynamite

During a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF mentioned that he had Executive Director of WWE Smackdown and Raw Bruce Pritchard on speed dial. Jim Ross has given a possible explanation for this.

The September 29, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite featured MJF in a promo segment, where the Salt of the Earth mocked the AEW roster and put himself over. During the promo, he mentioned Bruce Prichard which raised a lot of eyebrows.

On his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the segment. The legendary announcer said the following:

"Hey, did you hear the mention on AEW the other night of Bruce [Pritchard]? Old MJF saying he had Brucey on speed dial. That shocked me. I didn't have any idea they were gonna do it. That was MJF going to business with Tony Khan. He kinda gave MJF this leeway. And knowing Tony Khan and MJF as I do, I think it's all part of a storyline. I don't think it was just indiscriminate, I don't think they just did it out there to get a pop. I think there's something to it in the backhand. We are just gonna have to wait and see," Jim Ross said.

It will be interesting to see if or how All Elite Wrestling can weave this mention by MJF into a storyline. One thing is for sure; if anybody can do it, it's AEW.

MJF and Darby Allin have been on a collision course in AEW

Tru Heel Heat Wrestling @TruHeelHeat Don't know why the Pinnacle needed ski masks, but a cool beatdown on Darby.It will be MJF vs Darby Allin next week on #AEWDynamite Don't know why the Pinnacle needed ski masks, but a cool beatdown on Darby.It will be MJF vs Darby Allin next week on #AEWDynamite

After defeating Brian Pillman Jr. decisively at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, MJF declared that he's the best wrestler in the company. While he was berating fellow young stars like Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin interrupted him.

Before long, the Dynamite Diamond Ring holder crossed some extremely personal boundaries as brought up a car crash incident that led to Darby's uncle's death. The former TNT champion didn't flinch, much to MJF's frustration.

The following week, Darby Allin got jumped by multiple men in ski masks who appeared backstage and ambushed the face-painted star. While their identities were not revealed, one can safely assume that they were members of the Pinnacle.

We seem to be heading towards a clash between the two. Being two of the most promising young stars in AEW, this will be a match that fans will really look forward to.

