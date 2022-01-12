Dark Order member reveals what Brodie Lee was like behind the scenes in AEW

Nothing united the AEW locker room more than their shared admiration for the late, great Mr. Brodie Lee. The former TNT Champion debuted as the Exalted One of the Dark Order, immediately positioned as a monster heel as he defeated Cody Rhodes for the title.

However, Brodie truly showed his abilities through Being The Elite, with running gags and comedy segments serving to organically get the group over, not as unstoppable machines but instead adored losers.

One star born out of BTE is none other than John Silver. On the Rasslin' Podcast, he recalled his memories with Brodie Lee behind the scenes of All Elite Wrestling.

Silver's words speak of a family-first approach that has become synonymous with Brodie Lee throughout countless testimonials from those closest to him.

"He got along with everyone. Such a good guy, such a family man, always wanted to get home to see his family like right away, so he never really went out with everyone. But he was like so naturally funny, and just a good guy, can't say anything negative about him," Silver said.

Brodie's legacy continues in AEW with his wife Amanda Huber working behind the scenes and his son Brodie Lee Jr (Designated -1 in the Dark Order) inheriting his father's leadership of the faction.

John Silver discussed working with Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite

John Silver shared tidbits about working with Bryan Danielson in the build-up to the first Hangman vs. Bryan world title match. The duo clashed on the last Dynamite before Winter is Coming, with Silver being put away with a Gotch-Style Piledriver.

He was full of praise and admiration for the body of work Danielson produced and described the extent of his dedication.

"His strikes are definitely there, I'm a little bruised up today my chest is a little bruised. Like everything he does is so good, and he moves so well, and paces so well. So it's a lot of things that people don't realise, like fans don't realise, but like when you're in the ring with someone like that, you realise," Silver said.

He, alongside the Dark Order stable, recently defeated Hardy Family Office on Dark: Elevation. What is your take on the words from John Silver? Let us know in the comments below.

