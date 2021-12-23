Top faction member wants Adam Cole to ditch The Elite and Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly to join them  

If being a member of The Elite and his reunion with Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly on this week's AEW Dynamite wasn't enough, another stable is eyeing to procure the services of Adam Cole.

Moments after Wednesday night's show went off-the-air, Dark Order's John Silver pitched an intriguing idea on Twitter. Silver joked that it would be a massive swerve if Adam Cole happened to ditch both The Elite and Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly and join him and Alex Reynolds in Dark Order.

Furthermore, Silver also tweeted that the former NXT Champion should finally call himself "BUDGE" after joining the stable. For those unaware, a few months back on an episode of Being The Elite, John Silver and Alex Reynolds tried to strike a friendship with Adam Cole and suggested he change his name to BUDGE.

Check out The Dark Order member's tweet below:

"Big swerve- Adam Cole leaves the elite, leaves Kyle and Bobby fish, then he joins Alex and myself and finally calls himself BUDGE #AEWDynamite."

John Silver @SilverNumber1 Big swerve- Adam Cole leaves the elite, leaves Kyle and Bobby fish, then he joins Alex and myself and finally calls himself BUDGE #AEWDynamite Big swerve- Adam Cole leaves the elite, leaves Kyle and Bobby fish, then he joins Alex and myself and finally calls himself BUDGE #AEWDynamite

Though there's little to no chance Adam Cole will join Dark Order anytime soon, he's sure to have a busy few weeks and months if the events on this week's AEW Dynamite are any indication.

Adam Cole and The Young Bucks don't seem on the same page in AEW

While Kyle O'Reilly's shock debut was easily the standout moment of this week's AEW Dynamite, the promotion did a fantastic job of setting up a story that could feature on TV in the coming weeks.

The Young Bucks confronting Adam Cole after he reunited with O'Reilly and Fish spoke volumes without a single word being shared between the two sides. This could also set up a couple of dream bouts, including a tag team match featuring Matt and Nick Jackson going to war against the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

Apart from that, once Kenny Omega returns to AEW, a Trios tag team match with him teaming up with Young Bucks to take on Cole, O'Reilly and Fish could tear the house down.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you see Adam Cole joining forces with John Silver and Alex Reynolds anytime soon in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bray Wyatt's former partner wants to reunite with him in AEW. Click here for the exclusive interview

Edited by Alan John