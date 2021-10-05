AEW star Jon Moxley to battle it out against two long-time rivals in a Street Fight 

Jon Moxley is all set to team up with Eddie Kingston to collide against Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in a Philly Street Fight.

The match would go down on October 17th at NJPW Showdown Night 2. The show emanates from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, also known as the legendary ECW Arena. The upcoming tag team match will be a continuation of the rivalry between the two teams, which first started in AEW.

At AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeated Archer and Suzuki in a Lights Out bout. Moments after the clash, Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki laid down a challenge to Moxley and Kingston for a rematch in NJPW to settle their differences once and for all.

Going by how entertaining and brutal their first match was, the two teams are sure to present another violent encounter for the hardcore Philly fans. Furthermore, it'll be interesting to see who comes up on top in the Street Fight.

Considering Moxley and Kingston already have a win on their side, there's a possibility Suzuki and Archer could walk away victorious on October 17th.

What's in store for Jon Moxley at AEW: Full Gear 2021?

It's surprising to see that, after having arguably the best run of his career in 2020, Jon Moxley has had a relatively low-key 2021. He hasn't been involved in any notable storyline since Double or Nothing in May, where he and Eddie Kingston contested for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

However, this could all change with Full Gear 2021 just around the corner. AEW could book him in a major feud against any of the promotion's newest stars. Many fans want to see Jon Moxley and CM Punk lock horns in AEW, and Full Gear could be the right platform to book this match.

Do you think Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will win at NJPW Showdown? Who do you want Moxley to wrestle at AEW: Full Gear 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

