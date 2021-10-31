"No stress"- Jon Moxley reveals his favorite match in AEW

Jon Moxley recently named his match against The Young Bucks as his favorite bout in his AEW career.

Moxley and Kingston unsuccessfully challenged Nick and Matt Jackson for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. It took four consecutive BTE Triggers from The Young Bucks to put the former AEW World Champion down for the count. Though Moxley lost this bout, he recently explained why he loved it.

While speaking on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the Death Rider stated that he felt "pure joy" during this match. He described how he didn't feel stressed during the contest, despite the high-profile nature of the bout.

"So The Young Bucks match, I f*cking love that match," said Moxley. "That was like maybe my favorite AEW match. Maybe the most pure joy, no stress, just complete f*ckin enjoyment I've ever had in a match ever....I love that match, and a big part of it too was I knew like, there's gonna be a f*cking packed house here."

Jon Moxley further stated that it felt great to be alongside Kingston, as his friend was experiencing a large capacity crowd for the first time. Mox added that he knew the Mad King would receive a big pop from fans, given that he made his debut during the pandemic era.

"I asked [Eddie], I said like, what's the biggest crowd you've ever wrestled in front of? He was like...1,200 people," Moxley continued. "And I was like, oh brother, you don't even know what's about to happen.... So it was just so f*cking great for me to like be with him. For him to experience the first time that he experienced like the full electric arena."

What's next for Jon Moxley in AEW?

Jon Moxley is currently competing in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. He recently squashed Preston Vance to advance into the semi-finals, where he will face Orange Cassidy. This buzzworthy bout is set for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Both men will surely throw everything they have at each other in order to clinch a spot in the tournament finals, which will be held at AEW Full Gear. Whether Mox can book his ticket there remains to be seen.

