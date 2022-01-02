Jon Moxley's set for in-ring return against TNA legend

Jon Moxley is set for his return to in-ring action after entering a rehabilitation program for alcohol addiction a few months ago.

The reigning GCW World Champion will be in action against Homicide on January 23 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

AEW is yet to officially announce Jon Moxley's return. However, it has been confirmed that Moxley will be defending the GCW World Championship in January against the TNA legend.

This past Saturday, Homicide won the Do or Die Rumble at GCW Die 4 to earn his shot at the GCW World Championship. The finish to the match saw Homicide hit the Cop Killa on Cogar.

Homicide recently also appeared in AEW when he assisted Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston to secure a win over Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer at AEW Rampage Grand Slam.

Jon Moxley's run before his ongoing hiatus

Before entering the rehabilitation program for alcohol addiction, Jon Moxley was competing in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The former AEW World Champion was starting to showcase shades of a heel turn, but an official heel turn from MOX never occurred.

Following a victory over Preston "10" Vance in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, Moxley had advanced to the semi-finals. However, Moxley was removed from the tournament and was replaced by the returning Miro.

Moxley has also been competing under NJPW. Before his match against Vance in AEW, the former AEW World Champion teamed up with Eddie Kingston for an appearance on NJPW STRONG.

Moxley and Kingston were beaten by the Suzuki-gun duo of Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in what was a rematch from AEW.

Meanwhile, over at GCW, Moxley became the GCW World Champion by beating Matt Cardona as his surprise opponent. Moxley won the world title at The Art Of War Games pay-per-view back in September.

Since winning the GCW World Title, Jon Moxley has also defended it against Nick Gage. Moxley defeated Gage at GCW Fight Club on 9th October.

