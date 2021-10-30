AEW star thought Vince McMahon was losing his mind before he left WWE

AEW's Jon Moxley has taken multiple digs at Vince McMahon in his upcoming book, 'MOX.'

There's no doubt that the former Dean Ambrose was unhappy with WWE's creative process and his on-screen booking, which prompted him to leave the promotion back in 2019. Moxley has openly stated that the lack of creative freedom over his promos damaged his character.

A few glimpses of his highly-anticipated autobiography have gone viral on Twitter, where Jon Moxley seemingly expressed his frustration. The former AEW world champion has called the WWE system "stupid."

"Why does everything have to be so F'n stupid? They're really gonna make me walk away from all this money, aren't they? They can't just write one good angle, let me cut one good F'n promo?" Moxley wrote.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo A page from Jon Moxley’s book on WWE and Vince McMahon. A page from Jon Moxley’s book on WWE and Vince McMahon. https://t.co/mEHLKdyzwb

Jon Moxley also went into detail about how he thought he would be a WWE lifer at one point in time. But later, he felt like he was the only one who could see how the entire place had "gone F'n MAD."

"There was a time I thought I'd be a lifer with WWE, but this whole place has gone F'n MAD, and I feel like I'm the only one who can see it... buncha MFers just playing violins while the ship sinks and Vince continues to lose his mind." Moxley stated.

Has Jon Moxley found success under a rising promotion in AEW?

Leeann Phelps @DarkAngel3597 Even if Jon Moxley turns heel I will still be a fan of his no matter what happens. #AEW #AEW Dynamite Even if Jon Moxley turns heel I will still be a fan of his no matter what happens. #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/eKpU7NTTnE

Meanwhile, fans were left in a state of surprise when the former Dean Ambrose left WWE. In hindsight, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for him. Tony Khan acknowledged Jon Moxley's star potential and put a world championship around his waist.

Moreover, AEW's tendency to give some creative control to its wrestlers helped the Death Rider explore his character. He even went on to have some dream matches with legendary Japanese stars like Minoru Suzuki and Yuji Nagata, to name a few. Jon Moxley has now found himself back in title contention as he is inching closer towards becoming the new #1 contender for the AEW world title.

Although several stars have gone back to WWE at some point in their careers, that doesn't seem to be the case with Moxley, especially when he seems to be enjoying his run in AEW.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you make of Jon Moxley's statement from his book? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo reacts to Roman Reigns' comments about AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry