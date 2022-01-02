Jon Moxley told recently released WWE Superstar he'd be a good rival for Roman Reigns

Former WWE star Jon Moxley predicted that Karrion Kross would be a good opponent for Roman Reigns after The Tribal Chief's feud with Drew McIntyre in 2019.

Kross and Moxley faced each other back in 2019 when the latter made a surprise appearance at the former's Natural Born Killers show in July 2019. Kross faced Dan Severn on the show, Moxley appeared after the match and the two traded punches.

During his recent appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Kross revealed what Moxley told him after the match. The AEW star felt that Kross could face Roman Reigns in WWE after his feud with Drew McIntyre.

"I’m talking to him after the match and he says like, ‘Hey, where do you wanna go? What do you wanna do?’ And I’m just rattling off some ideas and stuff like that and he goes like, ‘Hey, do whatever you want. I’m not gonna tell you what to do but, one day, Roman’s gonna need somebody else to work with after he’s done working with Drew and I’m just saying, I think you would do very well there but go wherever you want, do whatever you wanna do’ and in my mind I’m like, ‘Holy sh*t. This is a person who has been at the highest level,’ recently too," said Kross. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Brand new and last episode of the Sessions for the year and we close out with a banger! Listen to @realKILLERkross and @Lady_Scarlett13 in their first interview since being released by WWE. @TheVolumeSports Brand new and last episode of the Sessions for the year and we close out with a banger! Listen to @realKILLERkross and @Lady_Scarlett13 in their first interview since being released by WWE. @TheVolumeSports https://t.co/usf63pxwkU

Reigns and McIntyre had a series of matches in 2019 when the former was a babyface and the latter a heel.

Karrion Kross' WWE career had a sour end

ProWrestlingFeed @PWrestlingfeed #NXT @realKILLERkross @Lady_Scarlett13 Still can’t believe WWE had their next mega star and ruined it. Everything about the Karrion Kross NXT character was awesome. #wwe Still can’t believe WWE had their next mega star and ruined it. Everything about the Karrion Kross NXT character was awesome. #wwe #NXT @realKILLERkross @Lady_Scarlett13 https://t.co/8LkxMgsQNc

Kross joined WWE in February 2020, after wrestling for a few years on the independent circuit and in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling.

He had a fantastic first year in WWE, winning the NXT Championship at TakeOver: XXX in August 2020, before winning it again in April 2021.

Kross was called up to the main roster in July 2021, but his run on RAW was fraught with poor booking and a dodgy gimmick, which fans did not seem to like.

Also Read Article Continues below

The two-time NXT Champion was released by WWE in November last year, due to budget cuts.

A former Royal Rumble winner just teased a massive AEW run right here

Edited by Alan John