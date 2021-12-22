"You never know how people view you" - Top Indie star reveals what former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears fka Tye Dillinger is like backstage

Top Indie star Josh Woods was recently a guest on Jason Powell's Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast and during the conversation, Woods spoke about AEW star Shawn Spears.

Josh Woods recently shared the ring with Shawn Spears on AEW Dark and started by mentioning that when Spears was in NXT, he was always the leader at the WWE Performance Center.

Woods mentioned that he learned a lot from the former Tye Dillinger and during a few Performance Center shows, the current AEW star also helped out Woods in terms of development.

Woods went on to add that he has always looked up to Shawn Spears and was quite pumped up after seeing him backstage. (H/T Fightful)

"When Shawn was in NXT, he has always a leader in the Performance Center, it was just before the Perfect 10 character and that's when I came in. I got to learn from Shawn a lot and had done some Performance Center shows in front of the boys and Shawn had helped me in a few of them. I've always looked up to him and wanted to have an opportunity to do that. When I saw that was happening when I was backstage, I was pretty pumped. I don't know if Shawn was pumped or not, but I personally was. You never know how people view you or view your body of work and you're never sure if people are upset." - said Josh Woods.

Josh Woods stated that he has also been at Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze's school a few times

During the same interview, Woods stated that Spears has always been part of and understands almost every aspect of professional wrestling quite well.

Woods mentioned that he has visited Spears and Tyler Breeze's wrestling school a couple of times and he always comes out as a better version of himself.

"I've definitely had a match where I'm like, 'I definitely don't want to do that.' I hope that's the case for this or for anything because I would hate to see that. I was pumped and Shawn has always been a great guy. He is so freaking smart. He understands every aspect of wrestling and even the brief interaction we had, I've learned a lot from him in that part. I've been to Flatbacks [Spears' wrestling school with Tyler Breeze] a couple of times and every time I've gone there, I always come out better than when I went in. It's a testament to how great Shawn is." - added Josh Woods.

Having already competed in an AEW ring, it would be really interesting to see if Woods goes on to sign with the promotion or not. T

Tony Khan's company already has quite the stacked roster and in recent months has signed the likes of Tony Nese and Jay Lethal.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Josh Woods' comments regarding Shawn Spears? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bray Wyatt's former partner wants to reunite with him in AEW. Click here for the exclusive interview

Edited by Ryan K Boman