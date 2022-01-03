"AEW's hotter than hell" - WWE legend lavishes major praise on Tony Khan

WWE legend Jim Ross recently praised AEW's remarkable growth and Tony Khan's impressive work on the company's roster.

Ross has been a color commentator for AEW since its inception, and he has closely watched the company's rapid rise from the beginning. Throughout his time with the promotion, Ross has become a big fan its talented group of performers.

During a recent episode of his "Grillin' JR" podcast, Ross complimented AEW by calling the product "hot." He also credited Khan for building a deep roster before he expressed his desire to keep watching the company grow.

"The product’s hot, AEW’s hotter than hell and Tony Khan just keeps building that deeper, talented roster," said Ross. "There’s no reason whatsoever to not have at least one or two great matches every week on Dynamite and/or Rampage. No reason."

"With this roster, it’s just a booker’s dream cause we got some studs here that can work and I just love to be around em’," Ross added. "And I wanna help document what they’re doing with my voice if I can and that’s the game plan." (H/T" SEScoops)

Jim Ross has worked with several wrestling promotions, including WWE, throughout his legendary career, so his words of praise are particularly meaningful.

Tony Khan has signed several major wrestlers, and more are reportedly on their way

AEW's roster has grown significantly since 2019, and Tony Khan could pick up a number of buzzworthy free agents in the near future.

Independent wrestling standout Brody King is just one of the rumored wrestlers who could make his AEW debut at some point soon. Several recent WWE releases, such as Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, will also be on the open market once their non-compete clauses expire.

Time will tell whether Tony Khan picks up some fan-favorite wrestlers over the next few months. But it's important to note that AEW has a loaded roster, and the company is already struggling to find enough TV time for everyone. Many fans will be curious to see how AEW addresses this pattern moving forward, especially with the expected additions of more free agents

