"This is why AEW does it right" - Former ECW Champion lavishes major praise at Tony Khan 

Justin Credible recently heaped praise on Tony Khan after the AEW President assembled the ECW Originals (Chris Jericho, Taz, Jerry Lynn, and Dean Malenko) after this week's Rampage went off the air.

Additionally, Khan also booked another ECW Original, Crowbar, to compete at next week's Dark: Elevation tapings. The legendary performer competed against Joey Janela in a losing cause.

Taking everything into account, Justin Credible sent out a tweet, lauding AEW and Tony Khan for respecting the business veterans. The former eight-time WWE Hardcore Champion added that honoring those who came before them is one of the reasons for AEW's success. Check out Credible's tweet here:

"Omg so happy. This is why @aew does it right. Honor the guys that made it great congratulations @wcwcrowbar @TonyKhan @JANELABABY," tweeted Justin Credible

AEW has earned a lot of goodwill from fans and those in the wrestling business for treating veteran performers respectfully. The company employed several notable legends, namely Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Sting, Jack Roberts, Tully Blanchard, and more. Additionally, AEW always finds the right way to use veterans in their programming.

CM Punk also paid his respect to the ECW Originals on AEW

CM Punk also made a surprise appearance during the post-show segment featuring Chris Jericho, Taz, Jerry Lynn, and Dean Malenko. The AEW star joked that despite being a former ECW Champion, he was not invited alongside the ECW Originals.

Punk added that if not for Taz and Chris Jericho before him, he would never have captured the ECW Championship. Jericho capped off the segment by reiterating that AEW was the "greatest" wrestling company in the world today.

What did you make of the ECW Originals' reunion? Sound off in the comments section below.

