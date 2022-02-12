"That dude is very talented"- New AEW signing Keith Lee showers praise on recent opponent

Keith Lee had a fantastic start to his AEW career, making his grand debut on the latest episode of Dynamite to defeat Isiah Kassidy. Afterward, the former NXT champion lavished praise on his first opponent in AEW.

Tony Khan announced last week that a new signing would be debuting in his company on Wednesday to face the Hardy Family Office member. The bout was a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view next month.

After days of feverish anticipation, Keith Lee's new music rang across the arena, and the Limitless One walked out. He made short work of his Kassidy, bieling him from one side of the ring to the other. After the match, both members of Private Party tried to ambush Lee, but the former NXT North American Champion managed to take them both out before power bombing one onto the other.

Despite the theatrics, Lee had nothing but praise for Kassidy. The Limitless One took to Twitter to sing those praises earlier today:

"Regardless of how entertaining these gifs may be.... that dude is very talented." - Lee tweeted.

Multiple stars reacted to Keith Lee's AEW debut

A number of current and former WWE Superstars expressed their happiness for Keith Lee's return to the squared circle. Among them were NXT Superstar Indi Hardwell and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Foley was especially appreciative of Lee, who claimed that he was honored to be praised by the Hardcore Legend.

Keith Lee's mix of size and athleticism have helped him stand out from the typical big men in wrestling. He has long been touted as a major superstar and was often presented as such in WWE.

The Limitless One had a great showing as part of the winning team at Survivor Series. His faceoff with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble is still talked about by fans. He even defeated Randy Orton within weeks of joining the main roster. But there always seemed to be something keeping him from taking his place in WWE's upper echelon.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hopefully fans get to see Lee unleash his full potential in AEW.

Edited by Jacob Terrell