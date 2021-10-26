Kenny Omega breaks all-time record as AAA Mega Champion; Next challenger announced

At 737 days as champion, Kenny Omega broke the all-time record for holding the AAA Mega Title, overtaking El Texano Jr. whose reign lasted 735 days from 2012 to 2014.

Omega last defended the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXIX when he took on fellow AEW star, Andrade El Idolo. Despite interference from Ric Flair, the Best Bount Machine emerged victorious to prolong his historic run with the Championship.

The Belt Collector won the title almost exactly two years back when he defeated one half of the Lucha Brothers, Rey Fenix Jr., in an instant classic at AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII - Event at Coliseo La Concordia in Orizaba, Veracruz, Mexico.

AAA has now confirmed Kenny Omega's incredible achievement with a tweet to congratulate the current AEW Champion.

Here's the translation of the tweet:

737 days and counting of the Omega champion. @KennyOmegamanX will come out to defend him once more, now before @vikingo_aaa on #TriplemaníaRegia Are you going to miss it? Tear-off calendar December 4th @PalacioSultan

Kenny Omega will take on Hijo Del Vikingo at Triplemania Regia on the fourth of December at the Palacio Sultan.

Taking a look at Kenny Omega's reign with the AAA Mega Championship

Merely a month after lifting the AAA Mega Championship, Kenny Omega put the title on the line against Jack Evans on AEW Dark. The Cleaner emerged victorious after an excellent match that lasted over 15 minutes.

Less than a fortnight later, Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee squared off for the title at Triplemania Regia with the AEW World champion emerging victorious once again. The Super Elite member's next match saw him defeat Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite in a sensational match.

In what was his last title defense for nearly nine months, Kenny Omega vanquished Laredo Kid at Triplemania XXVIII.

It remains to be seen if Hijo Del Vikingo finally dethrone the former NJPW superstar and end Omega's historic run with belt.

