Kenny Omega and former Brock Lesnar rival advertised to appear at upcoming AAA event

AEW Champion Kenny Omega and one of Brock Lesnar's former rivals, Cain Velasquez, are being advertised to appear at an upcoming AAA show.

At TripleMania Regia on December 4th, which emanates from Estadio de Beisbo stadium, Monterrey, both Omega and Velazquez are set to make their presence felt. The Cleaner is no stranger to the promotion, as he's the reigning AAA Mega Champion.

Kenny Omega has been the champion for nearly two years, with his latest title defense being against Andrade El Idolo at TripleMania XXIX in August.

As for Cain Velasquez, the former UFC Champion would make his return to AAA after a nearly two-year absence. Velasquez last competed for AAA in September 2019, after which he left the company to join WWE. However, his career in Vince McMahon's company didn't pan out as expected.

Apart from a disappointing loss against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2019, Cain Velasquez didn't compete in any other match for WWE. He was shown the door from the company as part of budget cuts in 2020.

Though it's still unclear what AAA has in store for Kenny Omega and Velasquez at the show, fans can expect them to compete in prominent matches.

Kenny Omega is in danger of losing his AEW Championship soon

Before Kenny Omega heads over to Mexico, he would have to put his AEW Championship on the line against Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021. The Millenial Cowboy earned the shot at the title after winning the Casino Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite.

It's no secret that Omega and Page's rivalry is one of the longest-running and well-appreciated stories in AEW. The tag team partners-turned-bitter rivals also competed at last year's Full Gear 2020, where Kenny Omega won.

The Cleaner and Hangman Page's saga could come full-circle at next month's pay-per-view, with the latter finally fulfilling his destiny and capturing the AEW Championship.

