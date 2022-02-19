"I was supposed to be back by February" – Kenny Omega gives an update on his health 

Kenny Omega has spoken about missing from AEW TV to tend to injuries and said he initially thought he'd be back by February.

The last time AEW fans saw Omega on TV was the night following the Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view after losing the world title to Hangman Page. Omega had been carrying injuries for a while and left to tend to them.

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega spoke about his health and the various injuries that delayed his return. Omega honestly believed that he'd be wrestling by February:

"The plan, of course, and I was a little too optimistic, I was hoping to be back by February. It's not looking that way anymore. That's not to say there's a huge snag or that there's something terribly wrong. It's not that. It's just that when you're trying to get appoinments and things fixed, you have it in your brain that, 'oh yeah, I could just call a number and I'll get in the next day.'" (0:22 to 0:44)

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W Wrestling Observer Radio: Kenny Omega on Cody Rhodes, his injuries, being Wrestler of the Year dlvr.it/SKG10p Wrestling Observer Radio: Kenny Omega on Cody Rhodes, his injuries, being Wrestler of the Year dlvr.it/SKG10p https://t.co/Z8A2rohu02

Kenny Omega said the issue compounded due to large waiting lists, additional follow-up visits, and the COVID-19 pandemic. With that said, Omega added he's feeling a lot better despite major surgeries remaining:

"I'm still feeling a little bit better as time goes by, and that's without having to do a lot of the major procedures that need to be done." (1:15 to 1:22)

Omega also said he still has a long way to go as he continues to rehab the injured areas of his body.

When will Kenny Omega return?

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON We just finished a show with Kenny Omega that will be up later tonight. Probably the best show we've done, free flow on a ton of topics from his health situation, birth and early days of AEW, Cody, videogame, future of sports consumption, teaching college classes & more We just finished a show with Kenny Omega that will be up later tonight. Probably the best show we've done, free flow on a ton of topics from his health situation, birth and early days of AEW, Cody, videogame, future of sports consumption, teaching college classes & more I don’t do these much, but I had fun chatting all things wrestling. Please check it out if you have time. twitter.com/davemeltzerwon… I don’t do these much, but I had fun chatting all things wrestling. Please check it out if you have time. twitter.com/davemeltzerwon…

Going by the interview, it's hard to say when Kenny Omega will return. Omega has multiple issues with his body, which require rehabilitation and surgery.

Considering the number of matches he wrestled as AEW & IMPACT World Champion, it's remarkable Kenny Omega wasn't injured earlier. With that said, Omega is concentrating on his health rather than risk coming back earlier than advised.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the quotes from this article.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Abhinav Singh