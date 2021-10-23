"Blithering idiot" - Kenny Omega and Don Callis slam WCW veteran over recent comments

Kenny Omega, Don Callis, and others responded to former WCW Cruiserweight and Television Champion Disco Inferno's shots at Dave Meltzer.

Disco Inferno is very active on Twitter and seems to elicit reactions from all corners. On the Keepin' it 100 podcast, he's known more for his heavy criticism of AEW as well as inferring that Dave Meltzer is biased against WWE.

In this instance, he tried to make fun of Dave, changing his opinion after discussions with advertisers. Considering the chain of events, Inferno (real name Glenn Gilbertti) got more than he bargained for.

See the full Twitter exchange below!

Lance Storm @LanceStorm @bryanalvarez Dude, this is worse than responding to the people Dave does. @bryanalvarez Dude, this is worse than responding to the people Dave does.

As you can tell, Lance Storm seems to have put down Disco Inferno's take as worse than regular patrons. Don Callis then chimed in and tweeted:

"Glenn is a professional blitering idiot. Without the internet, he's the crazy guy on the corner ranting at pedestrians," Callis wrote.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega topped the exchange by referring to the former WCW star as a "B****."

Kenny Omega Twitter screenshot

How many titles did Disco Inferno win in WCW?

While some have criticized Disco Inferno for not being much of a draw in WCW, he was undoubtedly successful during his time. Besides being part of stables like NWO Wolfpac and The Filthy Animals, Disco was also a:

Also Read

2-time WCW World Television Champion

1-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion

1-time WCW World Tag Team Champion (with Alex Wright)

He does have the pedigree, despite what some may say. With that said, Disco will continue to give his opinions irrespective of people's views.

Edited by Angana Roy