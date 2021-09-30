"Would’ve been something special"- AEW World Champion Kenny Omega reveals Dream Match against WWE Hall of Famer almost happened

Kenny Omega almost wrestled WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley a few years back, according to the AEW world champion himself.

A fan expressed their choice of dream match on Twitter and it involved Mick Foley and the Belt Collector. Kenny Omega responded to the tweet, stating that the match almost happened a few years back.

"Little known fact is that this almost happened a few years back. Ended up as a fun mic battle instead. Would’ve been something special." Kenny Omega tweeted.

The Best Bout Machine is one of the greatest of all time, as is Mick Foley, albeit in different ways. Fans love fantasizing about potential dream match-ups and naturally, a section of fans would have loved to see a match between the former Mankind and Kenny Omega.

Mick Foley wrestled under three different gimmicks throughout his career - Mankind, Cactus Jack and Dude Love were all unique and entertaining in their own way. But at 56, it's extremely unlikely he'll lace up a pair of boots again, let alone make the jump to AEW and wrestle Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega wrestled a different dream match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Speaking of dream matches, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium witnessed a huge dream match just last week as Kenny Omega took on Bryan Danielson in a highly-anticipated bout.

The Cleaner and the American Dragon captivated the 20,000 AEW fans inside the stadium and millions around the world with a masterful performance. The match ended in a time-limit draw as neither man could finish the other off, leaving the door open for another match down the line.

Bryan Danielson has already laid out a challenge to Kenny Omega but the AEW EVP refused, causing him to take up the rankings route to get his hands on Omega once again.

