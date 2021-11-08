"The gap has widened" - Kenny Omega says popular AEW star can't defeat him

Kenny Omega has sent a message to Hangman Adam Page ahead of AEW Full Gear. The reigning AEW World Champion expressed his confidence ahead of their bout by noting that he's on a different level than Hangman.

Taking to Twitter, Omega looked back on his first showdown with Page from Full Gear 2020 and claimed that the gap between the two men has widened even more. The champion claimed that too much experience cost his former tag team partner the match. Omega added that whereas Page took some time off, The Cleaner has remained active.

Check out Kenny Omega's message for Hangman Adam Page ahead of AEW Full Gear:

#AEW @KennyOmegamanX @theAdamPage 1 year ago today:Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Adam Page in the final of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear! 1 year ago today:Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Adam Page in the final of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear!#AEW @KennyOmegamanX @theAdamPage https://t.co/4BXYAea1Tq Too much experience cost him. I never took time off since then. He did. The gap has widened. twitter.com/ciaranrh2/stat… Too much experience cost him. I never took time off since then. He did. The gap has widened. twitter.com/ciaranrh2/stat…

At AEW Full Gear 2020, Omega and Page squared off in the final of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. This bout kicked off a heated rivalry between two men who started as tag team partners in AEW.

Together, Omega and Page won the AEW World Tag Team Championshi. After a solid reign, they lost the titles to FTR. After this loss, the former Elite pair called it quits and split. Omega went on to win the world title, and Hangman has been chasing him ever since.

Hangman Adam Page will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

Hangman Adam Page will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear. A few weeks ago, Page made his return to AEW and won the Casino Ladder Match to become the top contender for Omega's title.

In the past, Page has come close to challenging Omega, but he has fallen short. This time around, Hangman put together a dominant outing in his first match back, and he has been riding a lot of momentum ever since.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega and Adam Page will sign the contract that will officially confirm their title match for AEW Full Gear.

What do you think about Omega's tweet? Sound off below.

