"They keep bringing back legends"- AEW's Kenny Omega takes a massive dig at WWE

Kenny Omega believes WWE is desperate to get more viewership, given the swift rise of AEW in such a short period of time.

While speaking with Tokyo Sports, Omega stated that there was initially a massive gap between WWE and AEW because the latter was a fledgling company in its early days. The Cleaner added that the tables have turned, so WWE continues to try and keep up with AEW. He named this dynamic as the reason why the company keeps bringing in legends in an effort to draw more viewers.

"At the start, there was a huge gap between WWE and AEW," said Omega. "[It] was just some fledgling promotion after all. But have you realized how the tables have turned? WWE is desperate. They keep bringing back legends every other week."

There's no doubt that AEW has quickly established itself as a rising juggernaut in professional wrestling. In recent months, Tony Khan has gone all out in signing fan-favorite stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole, among others.

Khan has also created a friendly environment for his employees and given them considerable creative freedom. These traits have turned out to be fruitful for the company during its rapid rise.

AEW's Kenny Omega recently faced ex-WWE superstar Bryan Danielson

Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson faced each other on the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite last week. This bout was a dream match for many people, and the action delivered. Both men produced a spine-chilling bout that left fans begging for more.

That being said, neither man emerged victorious, as Omega and Bryan took their fight to a time-limit draw. With this outcome, it's quite clear that their rivalry is far from over, and fans can expect another clash between the two stars down the road. With the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view not far away, the company can potentially book their rematch for this event.

