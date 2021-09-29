Kiera Hogan officially signs for AEW

During Tuesday night's AEW Dark, Excalibur announced that Kiera Hogan had signed for All Elite Wrestling.

Although the former IMPACT Wrestling star hasn't received the typical All Elite banner on Twitter yet, Excalibur stating it in commentary pretty much confirms that Kiera Hogan is All Elite.

Laura @RosePlanted__ They said on Dark, Kiera Hogan is signed with AEW #AEWDark They said on Dark, Kiera Hogan is signed with AEW #AEWDark https://t.co/D2rZR08qm7

Kiera Hogan made her first appearance in AEW on Dark: Elevation against former women's champion Hikaru Shida. She lost her first match, and her following two matches against other high profile opponents like Kris Statlander and Jade Cargill. Her first victory came on Dark: Elevation agShe was also Onyx. She was part of the 21-women Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

Her only other win in AEW came over Leila Grey on Dark, which was streamed this Tuesday on YouTube. It was during this show that Excalibur made the announcement during Kiera's entrance.

Hogan was part of the AEW contingent that showed up for the all-women's pay-per-view NWA Empowerr, participating in the Women's Invitation Cup.

Kiera Hogan is a strong addition to AEW's women's division

Kiera Hogan enjoyed a successful career in IMPACT Wrestling and, having now signed with AEW, the 27-year-old has plenty to offer. She's a solid in-ring worker with excellent athleticism who can hang with the best in AEW.

Her time at IMPACT saw her lift the Knockouts tag team titles twice, as she formed a formidable team with Tasha Steelz as part of Fire 'N Flava. They held the title twice in 2021, with their first reign starting in January at Hard to Kill.

Although they lost the title at Rebellion in April, Fire 'N Flava regained their gold the following month at Under Siege. Their second reign was shorter than their first as Decay (Rosemary and Havok) dethroned them on the Slammiversary pre-show.

Kiera Hogan announced her departure from the company shortly after and, apart from AEW, she's worked in River City Wrestling and NWA.

