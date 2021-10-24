AEW star sends heartfelt message to Mickie James after the Knockouts Championship win

AEW star Kiera Hogan took to Twitter to congratulate IMPACT Wrestling star Mickie James for becoming the four-time Knockouts Champion at this year's Bound For Glory.

The former WWE Superstar surprisingly dethroned Deonna Purrazzo, thus ending her reign at 343 days. Their bout was the co-main event for Bound For Glory.

Given her legendary status, many expected it to be a passing of the torch moment for The Virtuosa. The fact that Mickie James outsmarted Deonna Purrazzo has sent fans into a frenzy.

Soon after her victory, Mickie James took to Twitter to express her gratitude towards IMPACT Wrestling's higher-ups and Deonna Purrazzo, who brought the best match of her life.

She even acknowledged her feat of becoming the ten-time women's champion, which also included her title victories from WWE:

Mickie James' title victory grabbed the attention of Kiera Hogan. The AEW Star congratulated the former WWE Superstar on her win and wrote she deserves it:

Even at 42 years, Mickie James is laser-focused on carrying the IMPACT Wrestling women's division on her back. She added yet another accolade to her legendary career. Whether Deonna Purrazzo gets her rematch remains to be seen.

Kiera Hogan left IMPACT Wrestling to jump over AEW

Kiera Hogan recently became the newest acquisition on the AEW Women's roster. She ended her four-year stint with IMPACT Wrestling a few months ago, where she captured the IMPACT Knockouts tag team titles on two occasions.

She then made her AEW debut against Hikaru Shida, where she came up short. There's no doubt Hogan is incredibly talented, but she would need high-profile feuds to elevate her position in the women's division.

Also, Hogan isn't participating in the ongoing TBS title eliminator tournament. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for her moving forward.

