"This isn't the way to address anything" - Former WWE star calls out AEW boss Tony Khan for Big Swole controversy 

Killer Kelly is the latest wrestling star to share her views on the controversy surrounding AEW President Tony Khan and Big Swole that has become a major topic of discussion.

Swole, who left AEW last month, recently shared some details about her exit. She noted that the lack of diversity and mismanagement were the primary reasons for her decision to leave the company.

This prompted Tony Khan to point out that AEW has many people of color in prominent positions. Moreover, he added that he chose not to renew Swole's contract since he wasn't impressed with her in-ring skills.

Moments after he put out this tweet, the AEW President found himself on the receiving end of widespread criticism. One among them came from former WWE star Killer Kelly, who was shocked by Tony Khan's response. Check out the former WWE star's tweet below:

"I never say anything but… this ain’t definitely it. Shocked to say the least." tweeted Killer Kelly

After a few users supported Tony Khan in the comments section, Kelly issued a more insightful response.

She noted that publicly saying a wrestler isn't good wasn't the ideal way to handle a situation, especially when the words come from an authority figure.

"To everyone saying “he wasn’t wrong”, “he should be able to defend himself”… I’m just saying that this isn’t the way to address anything, specially when you are an authority figure. Address people in private or don’t at all. That’s the way I believe things should be handled." tweeted Killer Kelly.

AEW's Lio Rush was also unhappy with Tony Khan's tweet

Despite being under a contract with AEW, The Man of the Hour didn't think twice before siding with Big Swole.

In a series of tweets, the AEW star expressed his displeasure over the situation and pointed out that he didn't care if anybody else stepped up and took a stance or not.

In his last tweet, Lio Rush added that he wanted Tony Khan and AEW to apologize for how they tackled the issue. It now remains to be seen if Rush's tweets will lead to any repercussions for publicly calling out his employers in AEW.

