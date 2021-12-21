"We have a score to settle" - Former WWE RAW Superstar wants a rematch with Jon Moxley 

It looks like Killer Kross, fka Karrion Kross, has a score to settle with Jon Moxley. Kross recently sent out a message saying he's looking forward to fighting the former AEW Champion again.

Kross was let go by WWE in November 2021 as part of the budget cuts. Though Kross is under the non-compete clause currently, he hasn't stopped teasing fans about the future bouts he could wrestle once he steps back in the squared circle.

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN I’m here for this Jon Moxley and Killer Kross feud. I’m here for this Jon Moxley and Killer Kross feud. https://t.co/4kSV2PwCDZ

A fan recently tweeted that she wishes to see Jon Moxley and Killer Kross lock horns again in 2022. For those unaware, the two first competed against each other at a Future Stars of Wrestling event back in February 2019, where Moxley came out on top in a terrific back and forth match.

Responding to the fan's wish, Killer Kross tweeted that a rematch with Jon Moxley is most certainly happening soon. The former RAW Superstar added he has a score to settle with the former AEW Champion. Check out Kross's tweet here:

"Bet your a** it's happening. We have a score to settle," tweeted Killer Kross.

Jon Moxley is currently on a hiatus from AEW

Last month, the former AEW Champion via the company's boss, Tony Khan, made it known to fans that he'll be taking a hiatus from AEW to enter an in-patient alcohol rehabilitation program.

At the time, Jon Moxley was a participant in the AEW World Title Tournament but withdrew owing to his decision. Earlier this month, Khan shared a positive update about Moxley, revealing that the AEW star is doing much better now.

Though there's no clarity over when Jon Moxley will return to AEW, he's sure to receive a grand reception whenever he does.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you see Jon Moxley and Killer Kross wrestling their second match in AEW in 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

What would The American Dream have thought of Cody Rhodes getting booed? Bill Apter shares his take.

Edited by Alan John