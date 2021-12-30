"I don't think you should be the world champion"- WCW veteran compares Big E's journey to popular AEW star

WCW veteran Konnan recently drew booking comparisons between current WWE Champion Big E and AEW World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Big E and Page are undeniably seen as two of the most popular wrestlers in professional wrestling today. Both men reached the pinnacle of their respective careers a few months ago by capturing the coveted prize for the first time. Many considered their journey somewhat captivating, which propelled the wrestling fans to rally behind them until they fulfilled their prophecy.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that Big E reminds him of AEW star Hangman Page. The WCW veteran believes fans were rooting for these men to have gold around their waist, but once they've achieved that goal, their reigns have become monotonous.

Konnan even stated that Bryan Danielson should be the AEW World Champion right now, not The Anxious Millennial Cowboy:

You can check out below what Konnan precisely said about both men's journeys:

"You know what he [Big E] reminds me of? He reminds me of a guy that you liked, you wanted to see him win the championship. Then once he kind of won the championship, and it kind of like Cowboy or whatever his name is Adam Page. You know, like when I saw him yesterday in AEW, I was like, the champion should be Bryan Danielson... not this guy," Konnan said. You know what I'm saying? Like it was cool, the journey that you won, you deserve it, but I don't think you should be the world champion. You know what I'm saying? I think that's how I kind of see Big E."

iBeast @ibeastIess HANGMAN PAGE IS OUR AEW WORLD CHAMPION YEAAAAAA HANGMAN PAGE IS OUR AEW WORLD CHAMPION YEAAAAAA https://t.co/7D2GCiLIxb

The New Day member won the WWE Championship at RAW after cashing his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley a few months ago. Meanwhile, Hangman Page dethroned Kenny Omega in the main event of AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view last month.

Since Big E has been the champion for over 100 days now, one could say that he hasn't been successful in drawing eyeballs on the red brand thus far. But Page is still early into his reign, and AEW higher-ups have shown immense faith in him to be the top guy.

Bryan Danielson is eyeing to cut short Hangman Page's fairytale run on AEW Dynamite next week

AEW aims to embark on a new journey on the TBS network with much enthusiasm next year. Tony Khan has booked a blockbuster rematch between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Title for the first episode on January 5th, 2022.

The two competitors had a sixty-minute time-limit draw in their previous encounter at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. Whether or not the title changes next week, fans will be in for a treat with another breath-taking match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you agree with Konnan's opinion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could we see a WWE reunion in AEW? A living legend reacts.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think deserves to have a long reign with the world title? Big E Hangman Page 4 votes so far