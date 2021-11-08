WCW legend on why Roman Reigns is a much more influential wrestler than CM Punk right now

Konnan recently shared his thoughts on who has been the most influential wrestler out of CM Punk and Roman Reigns in 2021.

The WCW veteran's take comes on the heels of Dave Meltzer's tweet, in which the latter named Punk the most influential star this year and added that it's "non-debatable." Meltzer's statement caused a massive stir among wrestling fans, with some even saying it has been WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While speaking on Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan said that CM Punk was more influential than Reigns for a night or a month, probably linking up to the buzz generated at the time of his return.

However, Konnan named Roman Reigns as the pick of the year, considering his character work and storylines with a variety of wrestlers, which helped him stay relevant:

"I think that for one night or one month, CM Punk was (more influential than Roman Reigns). But look at the whole year what Roman has been able to do, increase ratings, increase buzz, you know, maintain a great storyline for over a year with different guys, get an aura about him that only the Rock's probably gonna defeat. I mean, I think he's been way more influential," Konnan noted.

Black Crosz  @black_crosz Roman Reigns or CM Punk?



Retweet for CM Punk.

Like for Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns or CM Punk? Retweet for CM Punk. Like for Roman Reigns. https://t.co/D47tmVp2Hi

Konnan has put some noteworthy points on the table, and one couldn't agree with him more. Roman's Tribal Chief gimmick has become one of the most popular acts in pro wrestling today. The WWE star even helped bolster ratings on SmackDown, while the same cannot be said for CM Punk.

There's no doubt that The Straight Edge Superstar's jaw-dropping return will go down one of the most shocking moments fans have ever witnessed. However, Punk's underwhelming book may have failed to impress fans, who were hoping to see him feud with top-notch names.

CM Punk is on a collision course with Eddie Kingston ahead of AEW Full Gear

CM Punk has finally gotten involved in a feud that has sent the wrestling world into a frenzy. The former WWE Superstar will square off against Eddie Kingston at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view, set to take place on November 13th next week.

Both men had a heated altercation on a recent edition of AEW Rampage. The aftermath saw Punk and Kingston initiate a brawl that prompted referees to interject and stop the tussle. It remains to be seen how their storyline will unfold as the marquee event fast approaches.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you make of Konnan's statement about CM Punk and Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think is the most influential wrestler this year? CM Punk Roman Reigns 1 votes so far