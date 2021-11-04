"What have you done with Sting and CM Punk since?" - WCW veteran slams AEW

Konnan believes AEW hasn't properly utilized CM Punk and Sting to their star potential so far.

Stranger things have happened in the pro wrestling business over the years, but the wrestling returns of Sting and CM Punk were never really anticipated, at least not in 2020-21. Both former WWE Superstars have attracted interest toward Tony Khan's promotion to a certain extent. However, their bookings haven't pleased some fans, especially when it comes to Punk, who many believe should be engaged in high-profile feuds already.

While speaking on a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that he initially thought Punk would make a difference with his top-notch mic skills and matches. However, the WCW legend doesn't believe the former WWE Superstar has delivered on any of these facets:

"I actually thought, because remember, we had a long conversation - Yeah, Punk's gonna make a difference because people love him, and he's great on the mic, and he can have great matches. And then he comes back. Yeah, they did love him. He hasn't been great on the mic, and he hasn't been having great matches against great opponents," Konnan said.

He further stated that it would have been too early to question Punk's booking, given the "love fest" surrounding his comeback, similar to Sting's. However, Konnan questioned what the company had done with either of the fan-favorite stars since their arrivals:

"They hadn't seen him in seven years, and there's a love fest going on. So I cut him a little slack just like Sting. The first time he came out, they didn't do sh*t with them, but that's cool. It's his first time right? What have you done with Sting and Punk since?"

To some extent, it is understandable that Sting is well past his prime, and people should enjoy what he's putting on the table with his performances, even if it comes from tag team matches.

But Punk has so far found himself under the radar of criticism with his choice of opponents.

CM Punk seems to be on a collision course with Eddie Kingston

Now we're talking! Something juicy & personal feeling with 🚨fire promos🚨, a proper big time feud Punk can sink his teeth into

Rampage CM Punk and Eddie Kingston? 👀Now we're talking! Something juicy & personal feeling with 🚨fire promos🚨, a proper big time feud Punk can sink his teeth into #AEW Rampage #AEW #AEW Dynamite CM Punk and Eddie Kingston? 👀Now we're talking! Something juicy & personal feeling with 🚨fire promos🚨, a proper big time feud Punk can sink his teeth into#AEWRampage #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/27cig0LRHh

The company appears to be pulling the trigger on a money feud for CM Punk as AEW Full Gear fast approaches. Surprisingly, Punk kickstarted a storyline with a well-known star in Eddie Kingston. Their intense confrontation during last week's Rampage sent fans into a frenzy.

The Straight Edge Superstar and Mad King will be face-to-face this Friday night, which could be the perfect time and place to announce their blockbuster singles match for this year's Full Gear pay-per-view.

Do you agree with Konnan's remarks about Sting and CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

