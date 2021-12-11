"Kind of creepy" - WCW veteran on Britt Baker's on-screen association with Tony Schiavone 

Konnan believes that AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone's friendship hasn't come across very well on the company's programming.

The Doctor and the veteran broadcaster share a close bond in real life, and AEW has used the same for storyline purposes. Most recently, they appeared alongside each other in a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite's Thanksgiving episode.

Britt Baker hugging Tony Schiavone is everything. Amazing moment.

While many think their association is endearing, others feel uncomfortable since there's a big age gap between the two. One among them is Konnan, who shared his thoughts on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100. The WCW veteran termed Baker and Schiavone's relationship "weird" and "creepy."

That said, Konnan added that AEW might be intentionally booking the association in this manner to showcase a different side of Schiavone's character:

"I don't understand it, and I even said last week that I don't understand his (Tony Schiavone) and Britt's relationship. It's weird, it is kind of creepy, but to think that that's what they are going for because he's creepy on his show (What Whappened When), they are bringing that persona on TV," said Konnan.

Britt Baker's boyfriend and fellow AEW star Adam Cole has also picked a bone with Tony Schiavone for being too close to her. It'll be interesting to see how this storyline pans out in the coming months.

Disco Inferno thinks Britt Baker is "overhyped"

There's no arguing that the reigning AEW Women's Champion has played a vital role in putting the company's women's division on the map. However, Disco Inferno recently opined that this has resulted in reduced screentime for other female performers, hampering their growth.

Moreover, Inferno believes that although Britt Baker is the best speaker in the division, she's also a little "overhyped."

"For some reason, they give Britt Baker all the screentime. They have 24 girls on the roster, and they have one segment a week of girls on their show. And the only person that ever really talks is Britt Baker. I mean I'll say she's talented (Baker), she's probably the best on the mic they have, but I will say she has been overhyped," said Disco Inferno

Baker is currently scheduled to defend her AEW Women's Championship against the first-ever women's champion in AEW, Riho. They are likely to square off at the Battle of the Belts special on January 8th.

Do you agree with Konnan's assessment of Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone's association in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

