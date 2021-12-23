Kyle O'Reilly makes AEW debut on Dynamite; helps Adam Cole to defeat Orange Cassidy

Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly finally made his highly-anticipated AEW debut on this week's Dynamite.

KOR showed up during the closing moments of the event's opening match, featuring Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy. Just when it looked like the latter was on the cusp of winning, O'Reilly came to the rescue of his former Undisputed Era stablemate and helped him win the match.

Though The Panama City Playboy looked a little apprehensive when he came across O'Reilly in the ring, they later came together, with Bobby Fish joining them to take down the Best Friends. When Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly were last together in WWE NXT, they were embroiled in a bitter rivalry.

As such, it's natural for Cole to be utterly surprised with KOR helping him, considering their history suggests otherwise. Whatever the case, it's great to see O'Reilly in AEW, who departed WWE earlier this month after his contract expired.

Given there's ample creative and in-ring freedom in AEW, there's little doubt that O'Reilly could shine in the company on the back of his gifted talents.

Kyle O'Reilly could be the catalyst for Adam Cole separating from The Young Bucks

AEW achieved several things on Dynamite's opening segment, most importantly, teasing Adam Cole's separation from The Young Bucks. Matt and Nick Jackson didn't look very pleased with Cole after O'Reilly's debut.

This has laid the seeds of an intriguing rivalry, with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly possibly feuding with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, whenever The Cleaner returns to AEW.

It now remains to be seen when and where does AEW book KOR to make his in-ring debut in the company.

Did you enjoy Kyle O'Reilly's AEW debut? Do you think the Undisputed Era is back for good? Sound off in the comments section below.

