Watch: Lana bumps into Sammy Guevara at fan signing

Lana posted a clip with current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara following the latter's win over Miro.

Sammy Guevara defeated Miro for the TNT title on the September 29 episode of AEW Dynamite. This is Guevara's first title in All Elite Wrestling, and he's currently on cloud nine.

Guevara recently appeared at the 'Legends of the Ring' event at the APA Hotel in NJ. Lana, former WWE Superstar and Miro's wife, also appeared on the show. The two ended up crossing paths.

Lana posted a short clip featuring herself and Guevara. She can be seen arguing with Sammy over his TNT title win over Miro on AEW Dynamite. Lana stated that Sammy cheated to defeat her husband, and 'The Spanish God' didn't disagree.

He added that Miro was trying to cheat as well. In response, Lana flat-out refused to believe Guevara and stated that Miro never cheats. Lana then told Sammy that she might steal the TNT title from him in the middle of the night. The clip ended with Guevara heaping praise on Lana and stating that she is over with the fans.

Lana was released by WWE, back in June

On June 2, 2021, Lana was let go by WWE. She was a mainstay on the roster for eight years and was a pretty well-known figure. Lana garnered major coverage during her highly controversial angle with Miro and Bobby Lashley in 2019-20. Things escalated to the point where both Lana and Lashley received death threats on social media.

Miro was released by WWE soon after the angle ended, while Lana remained an employee for another year. There's no concrete news yet on what's next for Lana following her WWE exit. Many fans are speculating that she'll eventually join her husband Miro in AEW.

Miro had a dominant run as the TNT Champion and defeated the likes of Evil Uno, Eddie Kingston, and Brian Pillman Jr. The TNT title loss certainly won't sit well with Miro. He'd love to have a shot at getting the belt back.

