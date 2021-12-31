Former WWE Superstar Lana sends a heartfelt message to latest AEW signee

Mercedes Martinez's AEW signing has elicited a positive response from the wrestling community. One among them is former WWE Superstar Lana, who recently sent out her wishes to her former colleague.

Martinez returned to AEW during this week's Dynamite by interfering in Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill's TBS Championship Tournament Semi-Finals. She attacked the Mexican star in the match, allowing Cargill to secure a place in the finals.

Minutes after appearing at New Year's Smash, AEW boss Tony Khan confirmed Mercedes Martinez's signing. A few hours back, the AEW star issued a tweet thanking fans and the promotion for supporting her.

In the comments section of Martinez's tweet, Lana dropped a response, congratulating and writing that she deserves all the success. Check out the former Ravishing Russian's tweet below:

"Congrats ! You truly deserve it," Lana wrote.

Mercedes Martinez quickly acknowledged Lana's tweet and thanked her for her heartfelt wishes.

"Thank you chica!" responded Martinez

Going how things went down at AEW Dynamite, it looks like fans could soon witness a heated feud between Martinez and Thunder Rosa.

Fans have clamored to see Lana in AEW

Ever since she left WWE in June 2021, fans have wondered about Lana's next move. Naturally, many have shared their desire to see her join AEW, where her husband Miro is one of the top heels.

Stephen Roe @V1_OSW Everyone is hyped for Ruby to debut in the casino battle royale, but I'm here hoping it's Lana



I think Lana & Miro in AEW could be such an exceptional pairing. Much better without the Russian gimmick to hold them back & they were awesome together in WWE Everyone is hyped for Ruby to debut in the casino battle royale, but I'm here hoping it's Lana I think Lana & Miro in AEW could be such an exceptional pairing. Much better without the Russian gimmick to hold them back & they were awesome together in WWE https://t.co/DQuWIHxqdb

Her on-screen pairing with the former TNT Champion, previously known as Rusev, was a big success in WWE. Though nobody has dropped any hint about Lana's potential move to AEW, it's safe to say she could easily carve a place for herself in the company's thriving women's division.

It's also worth noting that Lana hasn't stepped into the squared circle since leaving WWE, leaving fans debating if she will ever return to the business.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you make of Mercedes Martinez's AEW return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy