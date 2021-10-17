Lance Archer previews his upcoming match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite

On Twitter, Lance Archer gave a preview of what fans can expect when he takes on Eddie Kingston in the AEW World Title Contender Tournament.

Lance Archer is pretty clear that he's an aggressive brawler, showing his opponents no mercy. It turns out that Archer will be meeting his nemesis Eddie Kingston next Saturday's AEW Dynamite.

Archer means business when he's in the ring, and this one doesn't feel any different. He tweeted the following on Twitter -

"I know this much. @MadKing1981 & I aren’t gonna wrestle. Not grapple. It’ll not be smooth or clean. It’ll not be pretty! We aren’t gonna do cool spots. We aren’t shooting for the stars.We ARE gonna beat the ever living **** outta each other. And enjoy every sec! #FIGHT," Archer tweeted.

Lance Archer's warning

The tournament will be kicking off next week on AEW Rampage with the final taking place at AEW Full Gear next month.

The winner will get a shot at the AEW World Champion. The other matches that will take place in this tournament are:

Dustin Rhodes vs. Bryan Danielson

Dark Order's 10 vs. Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

With that said, Archer's preview for his match with Kingston seems quite enticing, as the pair have met in the past.

Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston have fought in the past in AEW

Archer and Kingston are no strangers to each other. The pair have squared off in the past on AEW Dynamite in a lumberjack match and, most recently, were in a tag team contest.

Archer teamed up with Minoru Suzuki to take on Jon Moxley and Kingston in a Lights Out match on Rampage. The latter team was victorious in the bout.

It'll be interesting to see who emerges as the winner in the next chapter of the Archer vs. Kingston rivalry. Let us know your pick in the comments below.

