Watch: Lance Archer's nasty fall on AEW Dynamite; possibly injured 

Lance Archer possibly suffered an injury during his singles match against Eddie Kingston on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. The two performers engaged in a fun and energetic brawl.

The two were fighting for a spot in the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Tournament. Things started on a heated note with Kingston unleashing a pre-match beatdown on the Murderhawk Monster.

After being dominated for some time, Archer found his way back into the match and, from thereon, the bout became an evenly-contested affair. However, just when things were progressing smoothly, Lance Archer took to the top rope to deliver a Moonsault but mistimed it.

J❌CK @balorclubszn Lance Archer lands on his head on a moonsault miss. Jesus. Hope he’s alright #AEWDynamite Lance Archer lands on his head on a moonsault miss. Jesus. Hope he’s alright #AEWDynamite https://t.co/LwEFmz8FUc

As a result, the former IWGP United States Champion landed straight on his head, leaving the Orlando fans in fear of his condition. Archer looked dizzy after the fall, with the referee checking on him.

Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer then seemingly improvised and ended the match with the former rolling up the latter for the win. While things took an unexpected turn in the final moments, it's safe to say Archer and Kingston wrestled a terrific match.

Lance Archer looked fine after the match on AEW Dynamite

Thankfully, the injury to Lance Archer doesn't seem to be a serious one. Post-match, the Murderhawk Monster walked backstage himself, with the fans in attendance giving him a round of applause for his resilience.

Jessi Davin @jessithebuckeye #AEWDynamite Thank God Lance Archer was able to walk himself backstage after that. So scary. (Video by @OrangeSamuraiD Thank God Lance Archer was able to walk himself backstage after that. So scary. (Video by @OrangeSamuraiD) #AEWDynamite https://t.co/JkSeBBfwWC

More details of Archer's injury and whether he would miss any in-ring action could emerge soon. Meanwhile, Eddie Kingston will now square off against Bryan Danielson at next week's AEW Rampage. The winner will advance to the finals of the World Title Tournament at Full Gear 2021.

