Lio Rush "can't believe" how athletic popular AEW star is

AEW star Lio Rush recently heaped praise on Dante Martin, calling him athletically amazing.

Martin faced Malakai Black in singles action last night on Dynamite. He lost the bout despite putting in a brave showing. In the post-match interview, Rush announced that he would now be the young AEW star's new tag team partner.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Lio Rush was asked about getting the chance to work with Dante Martin. He said that he had been looking forward to working with Martin, having worked with his brother in the past.

"I’ve seen so much of myself in him when I was his age and he is even better than I was when I was his age. I had help when I was younger, but I didn’t have someone coaching me and taking me step-by-step and telling me what their experience was. I’m glad that I could be that person for Dante as early as he is in his career. Athletically, he’s amazing. I kind of can’t believe it," said Lio Rush.

It looks like Lio Rush will be Dante Martin's mentor going forward. He was also asked about possibly wrestling as a trio with both Martin brothers and was excited by the prospect.

AEW star Lio Rush on his upcoming match against El Phantasmo

Lio Rush will be in action later tonight on Night Two of NJPW Showdown. He will team up with Ariya Daivari as the duo take on Chris Bey and El Phantasmo.

During his interview with Forbes, Rush also took time to praise Phantasmo:

"He’s really good. He’s really good. When I met him, I didn’t realize how long [he had been wrestling], but he’s super polished. Super talented. You always want to be in the ring with somebody of his skill level," said Lio Rush.

The main event of tonight's NJPW Showdown will see Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston facing Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

