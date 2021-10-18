Lio Rush recently opened up about his desire to become the first-ever African-American World Champion AEW Champion.

Since making his unexpected return to AEW a few weeks ago and signing a full-time contract with the company, Lio Rush's prospects look as bright as ever. Though he's yet to make his singles debut for AEW, Rush's current character of a shrewd investor has kept fans invested.

In a recent with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, The former WWE star discussed all things AEW, most notably his interest in becoming the first World Champion of color.

Lio Rush believes he could be a great representative of Tony Khan's promotion since he has fought his way up through adversity and many ups-and-downs.

Rush then pointed out that he has all the tools to become AEW Champion, be it in-ring skills, mic work, and a likable personality. He also highlighted another trait of his, which every World Champion must also possess, i.e., honesty.

“I want to take that step. I want to be that guy that everybody is looking at and say ‘Man, he did it. And he did it through the face of adversity.’ Because I’ve had some ups and downs in my career, and I’ve showed time and time again that I’m not someone who’s going to just lay down and give up on my passion and my dreams. I think that’s a good role model, just in life. Wrestling aside, to see someone like myself move the way that I move in life and inspire the people who look like me is a beautiful thing. I want to be that. I want to be that for everybody, and I think that I can be that. I think I have the mic skills, I think that I have the in-ring capability, I think that I’m a pretty personable and likable person. And I think I’m real. I think I’m honest. This is a glass panel right here, I don’t hold anything back and I think that’s what a champion is and I want to be the first African-American world champion in AEW,” said Lio Rush.

Lio Rush also spoke about his AEW gimmick

It's safe to say Lio Rush's investor persona has struck a chord with fans and could go a long way to becoming a viable AEW Championship contender. In the same interview, Rush also opened up about his current character, saying he has a keen interest in investing in real life as well.

Furthermore, the AEW star also recalled his gimmick in WWE, where he managed Bobby Lashley. Rush revealed that despite being an introvert, he took up the role of the outspoken manager as a challenge.

