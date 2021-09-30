Lio Rush officially signs with AEW after returning from premature retirement 

Lio Rush is back in AEW. A short promo featuring The Man of the Hour aired during this week's edition of Dynamite. Moments after this surprising development, AEW officially confirmed Rush's return and signing with the company.

Rush got the coveted "All Elite" graphic, so it's clear that he's a full-time member of the roster moving forward.

Lio Rush's new character in AEW seems to be that of a businessman. The former WWE star stated that fans could also call him with the name LBO Lio or Leverage-Buy In. Furthermore, Rush spoke about how he makes money and hinted at bringing other talents to the company.

As expected, fans went into a frenzy over this announcement. A few months ago, Rush stated that he was retiring from wrestling after he fulfilled his current obligations with NJPW.

That being said, he continued to wrestle for the Japanese promotion, with his most recent match taking place on September 26th at NJPW Strong: Autumn Attack. At the show, Rush defeated Taiji Ishimori.

Lio Rush had made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2021, where he debuted as the Joker in the Casino Battle Royal. After he suffered an injury in the match, Rush decided to step back from wrestling, ending his AEW run before it could even begin.

Of course, the retirement turned out to be a short-lived hiatus, as Lio Rush is seemingly back to wrestling on a full-time basis.

Lio Rush could shine in his new role in AEW

Lio Rush in AEW

Apart from his exemplary in-ring skills, Lio Rush is also terrific on the microphone. The AEW newcomer showcased these skills when he memorably served as a mouthpiece to former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley during his time on WWE RAW.

Fans can expect him to showcase more of this promo work in AEW, given his new character is that of a fast-talking businessman. It remains to be seen when Lio Rush will officially return to AEW, but his arrival is already a buzzworthy topic.

