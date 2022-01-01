Top AEW star urges Tony Khan to apologize for his comments about female star 

The controversy surrounding Big Swole's recent comments about her AEW exit and Tony Khan's fiery response to the same has become one of the hottest topics in wrestling. AEW star Lio Rush has now stepped up to support Swole, urging Tony Khan and the company to apologize.

In a recent interview, Big Swole named the lack of diversity, opportunities, and loosely structured management as the biggest reasons for her departure. In retaliation, Tony Khan named multiple people of color who are in good positions in AEW.

Furthermore, the AEW boss added that he let Swole's contract expire since he believed her wrestling wasn't good enough.

Moments later, Lio Rush sent out a series of tweets in support of the former AEW star. He initially shared a cryptic tweet, writing that he wasn't pleased with all of that was going on. Check out the tweet here.

"Im not cool with any of this sh** to be honest." tweeted Lio Rush

A few minutes later, Lio Rush made his stance seemingly clearer, tweeting that he doesn't care if anybody else is stepping up. Here's the tweet.

"If nobody says something, then I will. Because this is f***ed up and now I’m pissed." tweeted Rush

Finally, Rush directly urged Tony Khan and AEW to apologize to Big Swole. Check out the tweet below:

Big Swole left AEW in November

Despite getting off to a hot start in the company, feuding with reigning AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, Big Swole's momentum soon fizzled out. Her most notable match in AEW remains the one against Baker at All Out 2020, which was not well-received by the wrestling community.

After wrestling mostly on Dark and Dark: Elevation and only sporadically making it to Dynamite last year, Big Swole departed AEW on November 31st, 2021, choosing not to renew her contract.

Now that she has finally broken her silence about her exit, Tony Khan and AEW find themselves in the center of a major controversy which they must tackle wisely.

Edited by Angana Roy