"He brings out the absolute worst and best in me"- Former WWE star comments on rivalry with Cody Rhodes

According to Malakai Black, Cody Rhodes brings the 'best and worst' out of him.

Black joined AEW a few weeks after his WWE release and immediately set his sights on Cody Rhodes and the Nightmare Family. The former Aleister Black hit the Black Mass on both Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson. Both men have been feuding for months since then.

While speaking to the Giant FM Real Radio, the Dutchman said that the American Nightmare was one of the most challenging opponents of his career. He praised the former WWE Intercontinental champion by calling him an "incredibly cunning and skillful wrestler."

“I think that my state within AEW is bound to him [Cody Rhodes], and I think we will weave in and out, inevitably clashing time and time again,” said Malakai Black. “He’s definitely one of the guys that has challenged me the most in my career, like in the ring, he brings out the absolute worst and best in me, if you understand what I’m saying. He is an incredibly cunning and skillful wrestler, and he’s dangerous. He has a great mind, which is also very dangerous for me." (H/T: WrestleZone)

Malakai Black believes he's got the better of Cody Rhodes so far

Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes have faced each other thrice, with the former leading with two victories, although their last match ended with a win for Cody Rhodes. Despite that loss, Malakai Black's head-to-head superiority gives him the edge in their rivalry so far.

"But the thing is like I’ve been able to be up to par with him, and even maybe a little bit more than up to par with him. I think I’ve been able to get ahead of him a couple times. But nonetheless, like I think there will always be plans [for our feud], but they’re not a spoken plan. Me and Cody will inevitably clash in and out.”

Malakai Black explained his intentions to corrupt the former TNT champion's mind after his loss on AEW Dynamite, and it appears he has succeeded in his motives.

Despite being a babyface, Cody Rhodes is booed by fans in arenas, and he's well aware of it. It could lead to a heel turn in the coming weeks and is a fascinating story to follow.

