Malakai Black heaps praise on young AEW sensation

Malakai Black was the latest superstar to praise AEW's young sensation Dante Martin during an interview with The Wrestling Classic.

Dante Martin and Malakai Black had an excellent match on AEW Dynamite, after the latter interrupted the former's promo. Despite being a rookie, Dante Martin proved that he has the potential to hang with veterans like Malakai Black.

The leader of the House of Black spoke about his match against Dante, saying that his aim was to put over the young star even though Malakai came out victorious.

“When I had the match with Dante [Martin], I already knew ahead of time that what I did at the end would be beneficial for him. And also I knew him not being able to beat me, wasn’t necessarily a bad thing because of it. If I can, what’s the word? If I can acknowledge this kid gave me a run for my money without being compromised, then that helps. You can put someone over without them beating you,” Malakai Black explained. “We had a great match and Dante, a standby, is a phenomenal athletic guy. And I think in due time when he gets a character under control and he starts, like, cutting his promos the way he wants to, and when he gets comfortable, and he finds his face, his body language because that takes time, I think he can be a big player.”

Who will be the first AEW star in the House of Black?

WrslnBadJedi 🧹Ω💜 @Ms_Bad_Jedi



The House always wins



#AEWDynamite Malakai Black both submitted Griff Garrison and knocked out Brian Pillman Jr.The House always wins Malakai Black both submitted Griff Garrison and knocked out Brian Pillman Jr.The House always wins#AEWDynamite https://t.co/mVJUNaQwC4

The House of Black is one of the most intriguing storylines in AEW right now. Although there's nobody in it officially at the moment, several hints have been dropped as to who could be the first entrants.

Brody King was reportedly signed by AEW a few weeks back. He seems to be a lock for being part of the House of Black, considering his history with Malakai Black. Julia Hart has been absent from AEW programming since the former Aleister Black attacked her with black mist. Seeing her in House of Black would be interesting.

Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black share a rich past and the latter has teased the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion to be a part of his stable multiple times. Lastly, could fans see Dante Martin join forces with Malakai Black?

