Malakai Black shares interesting revelations about creating his entrance in AEW

Malakai Black recently revealed how he came up with the idea of creating a unique entrance for him in AEW.

While speaking on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Black stated that horror movies influenced him while creating his current entrance theme.

The former WWE Superstar explained that he shared a similar mini-clip on his Twitter handle before his AEW debut. He revealed that the video featured multiple light cuts, which inspired him to make something similar on his own.

He also reflected on his WWE entrance, which he felt was more produced, and that he always liked keeping it minimalistic:

"Right before I made my debut, I released this little movie on my social media platform. That was a tie-in to a lot of stuff and gave some backstory. There were a lot of like light cuts in that particular clip until the manifestation of it. What I wanted to see was if I can have elements of that translated towards the biggest screen. When I was in the other company, I had a very elaborate bells and whistles kind of entrance, very produced and not that that's a bad thing, but I consider myself a bit of a minimalist, and I wanted to see if I can create something similar by just using the bare minimum," Malakai Black revealed.

Jessi Davin @jessithebuckeye Malakai Black’s entrance is a visual masterpiece Malakai Black’s entrance is a visual masterpiece https://t.co/CHxEajB5oK

Black further added that he wanted his entrance to look theatrical for television viewers. He came up with the idea of implementing three-light cuts from three different positions while using simple lights:

"When we talk about television wrestling, it's obviously very different than live events. It's very different than regular professional wrestling, basically. It needs to translate. So I started thinking, how do I translate something on TV that gives a different impression, and that translates well into theatrical aspect on television, so I came up with the three light cuts and the three different positions. I asked myself how could I create an entrance based of a light cuts, and just using three simple lights, and the result is what you see on TV. It literally is one of the easiest entrances that we have," Malakai Black said.

Malakai Black put Dante Martin on notice during this week's AEW Dynamite

Speaking of Malakai Black's bone-chilling entrance, the AEW Star appeared out of nowhere in the ring when Dante Martin was cutting a promo on Dynamite.

The former NXT Champion threw black mist onto the 20-year old superstar's face and delivered a massive Black Mass to him. Both men are likely to meet each other inside the squared circle in what could be a must-see bout.

Do you think Malakai Black's AEW entrance is the most unique in pro wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

