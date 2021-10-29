Malakai Black teases the first member of the House of Black

Malakai Black has teased the first member of a potential House of Black faction. Taking to Twitter, Black quoted a tweet from his PWG tag team partner Brody King and wrote, "The first of the foundation."

In King's tweet, he mentioned that everyone has a destiny, and he will choose his own. Hence, teasing his next big move in the pro wrestling industry.

To shed some further light on what King's next move could be, Malakai Black chimed in and hinted that his tag team partner could be headed to AEW.

Taking to Twitter, this is what Malakai Black wrote:

Nothing has been confirmed regarding the foundation of the House of Black. However, in the above tweet, King is sporting an entirely black attire and standing in front of a black house.

The duo of King and Black won the PWG World Tag Team Championship at the Threemendous VI event after beating the team of Black Taurus and Demonic Flamita.

What has Malakai Black been up to in AEW?

Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes have been at each other's throats for months in AEW. The former's first match in the promotion was also against the former TNT Champion, which the former WWE NXT Champion ended up winning comprehensively.

The rematch between them also saw Malakai Black walk out as the winner after using the black mist to his advantage. The trilogy between Black and Rhodes recently concluded as the latter finally ended his arch-rival's winning streak in the promotion by defeating his opponent.

Both Andrade and PAC have also got involved in the feud between Black and Rhodes in recent weeks. El Idolo has been standing toe-to-toe with Black, whereas PAC has assisted Cody and vice versa.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As things stand, AEW could lead towards a tag team match between Black and Andrade against PAC and Cody.

Vince Russo reacts to Roman Reigns' comments about AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy