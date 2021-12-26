"It’s a perfect platform"- Malakai Black names three former WWE Superstars who he wants to wrestle in AEW

Malakai Black recently named a few fellow AEW stars with whom he would like to share the ring in the future.

The former NXT Champion has terrorized the entire men's division since joining the AEW roster earlier this year. Unlike WWE, Malakai Black enjoyed creative freedom at AEW, which allowed him to innovate a sadistic persona on television. With recent additions to the men's roster, the 36-year old star is eyeing an opportunity to showcase his potential to well-established names in the industry.

While speaking on Casual Conversations with the Classic, Black acknowledged the talent on the current AEW roster. The former WWE Superstar believes it's the perfect platform for him to go up against the likes of Bryan Danielson, Bobby Fish and CM Punk:

“There’s so many talented people, but also I feel like it’s a perfect platform for myself and Bryan Danielson to work, it’s a perfect platform for me and Bobby Fish to work, it’s the perfect platform for perhaps me and Punk at some point," Malakai Black said. (H/T- WrestleZone)

Since Danielson and Fish can presently be considered as heels, it may not fit too well against a similar personality like Black. However, a fan-favorite CM Punk could be the best option to get in the ring with him down the road. Given both men are creative geniuses, they can instantly captivate viewers by telling a meaningful story.

Malakai Black had a competitive challenger on AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash edition this week

During the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black defeated Griff Garrison in a short yet competitive singles match. That said, the former NXT Champion now holds seven victories in the singles division, with the only loss coming against Cody Rhodes back in October.

Given his swift rise, Black could soon find himself in a prominent position to challenge for a major title. But as of now, he is keen to bring new additions to his House of Black faction.

A few weeks ago, Black teased the arrival of his tag team partner, Brody King. It would be interesting to see when the latter shows up in Tony Khan's promotion.

What do you make of Malakai Black's statement? Would you like to see Black face off against either Bryan Danielson, CM Punk or even Bobby Fish? Sound off in the comments section below!

