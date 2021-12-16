"Till next time" - Former WWE star sends a heartfelt message to Tony Khan after AEW debut

Marina Shafir recently made her debut for Tony Khan's promotion on this week's YouTube-exclusive show AEW: Dark. Following the episode, Shafir sent a message to the AEW boss, thanking him for providing her with the opportunity to perform in the promotion.

Shafir was among the many performers who were let go by WWE earlier this year owing to budget cuts. The former MMA star's AEW debut marked her first high-profile appearance in the wrestling business since her WWE departure.

Though she lost to Kris Statlander, Shafir impressed fans with her performance, opening the doors for more possible AEW appearances in the future. Apart from thanking the AEW President, Marina Shafir also sent a message to her opponent on Twitter, laying the seeds for a second match between them.

Check out the former WWE star's tweet here:

"I am not owed a damn thing. Thank you @allelitewrestling and @TonyKhan for the opportunity. @callmekrisstat, problems are like shadows, and if you have a shadow, then you have a problem. Till next time.. #TheProblem."

Can Marina Shafir sign with AEW?

Given her impressive showing on Dark, it wouldn't come as a surprise if we see more of Marina Shafir in AEW going forward. Her MMA experience brings a different flavor to her wrestling style, and Shafir could wrestle terrific matches with many talented performers in the company's women's division.

Plus, with AEW TBS Championship being added to the roster, the company would surely hope to strike a deal with more female performers.

Marina Shafir could be someone AEW would look to sign to add depth to the division and can be a formidable challenger to both the Women's and TBS Championships.

Do you see Marina Shafir becoming a regular on AEW's programming? Sound off in the comments section below.

