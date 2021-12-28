Former WWE United States Champion names AEW star Hook as his favorite wrestler

After just two matches on AEW, Hook has made waves in the wrestling business. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, was the latest to shower praise on the second generation star.

Hook wrestled his second match on AEW Rampage, taking on Bear Bronson of Bear County. In yet another impressive display, the 22-year old sensation showcased his immense potential as he easily dispatched the much larger Bear Bronson. Hook's suplexes, in particular, were excellent and he applied the Redrum submission for the win.

Following the match, the former WWE United States champion quoted one of AEW's tweets and called Taz's son his favorite wrestler:

"He’s my favorite wrestler"- Matt Cardona tweeted.

Hook has been the talk of town off late and for good reason. While his in-ring skills shone through on Saturday night, several detractors took issue with him 'no-selling' a piledriver from Bear Bronson.

The big man delivered the move only for Hook to stand up unfazed from the move. This caused several fans to question the decision as they believed that a move like the piledriver should be sold appropriately.

Taz was famous for not selling moves every now and then. One of his most famous no-sells was a piledriver from Jerry Lawler, and Hook seemed to play into that bit of history.

AEW manager Jake 'The Snake' Roberts also gave his thoughts on Hook

JakeSnakeDDT @JakeSnakeDDT Taz’s son hungers for his affirmation and he’s willing to hit anyone who gets in his way. There will be a train wreck someday. Sammy, remember you want to be able to fight another day. #HolidayBash continues TOMORROW NIGHT on a special Christmas Night #AEWRampage at 9/8c on TNT Taz’s son hungers for his affirmation and he’s willing to hit anyone who gets in his way. There will be a train wreck someday. Sammy, remember you want to be able to fight another day. #HolidayBash continues TOMORROW NIGHT on a special Christmas Night #AEWRampage at 9/8c on TNT https://t.co/9D9jCsF6Yd

AEW star Lance Archer's manager Jake 'The Snake' Roberts is a legend of the pro-wrestling business.

Even he didn't shy away from mentioning Hook, as he said that the star was ready to "hit anyone who gets in his way":

"Taz’s son hungers for his affirmation and he’s willing to hit anyone who gets in his way. There will be a train wreck someday. Sammy, remember you want to be able to fight another day. #HolidayBash continues TOMORROW NIGHT on a special Christmas Night #AEWRampage"

Also Read Article Continues below

Hook recently outsold CM Punk when it came to shirt sales and garnered a significant reaction from the crowd. AEW could have its fifth pillar in the form of Hook and his development will be fascinating to keep track of.

Could we see a WWE reunion in AEW? A living legend reacts.

Edited by Arjun