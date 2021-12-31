"Thank U Tony Khan" - Former WWE Superstar breaks silence after signing with AEW

Mercedes Martinez finally issued a statement hours after making her spectacular return to AEW on this week's Dynamite: New Year's Smash. Following the show, Tony Khan officially announced the signing of the former WWE RAW Superstar, making her the latest addition to the company's stacked women's division.

Upon her return Martinez established herself as a heel, costing Thunder Rosa a place in the TBS Championship Tournament Finals and aligning with Jade Cargill. Taking to Twitter, the wrestling veteran wrote that she feels blessed and humbled after striking a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Furthermore, Mercedes Martinez thanked Tony Khan, AEW, and her fans and admirers. In conclusion, she added that even though she doesn't care if fans boo or cheer her, they need to respect her for what she brings to the company.

Check out the AEW star's tweet below:

"The hustle/grind never stops! Blessed, humbled & READY to be UNLEASHED! Thank u @TonyKhan @AEW To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling. Cheer, boo, hate, love me...but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business. #RUGGEDandTHUGGED#OGBADASS," tweeted Mercedes Martinez.

Mercedes Martinez @RealMMartinez

Thank u @AEW

To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling.

Cheer, boo, hate, love me...but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business.

#RUGGEDandTHUGGED

#OGBADASS The hustle/grind never stops! Blessed, humbled & READY to be UNLEASHED!Thank u @TonyKhan To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling.Cheer, boo, hate, love me...but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business. The hustle/grind never stops! Blessed, humbled & READY to be UNLEASHED! Thank u @TonyKhan @AEW To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling. Cheer, boo, hate, love me...but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business. #RUGGEDandTHUGGED #OGBADASS https://t.co/QlC7DE7cpv

Mercedes Martinez first appeared for AEW in 2019

For those unaware, the New Year's Smash episode wasn't Martinez's AEW debut. Before joining WWE in January 2020, she made several appearances for Tony Khan's promotion in 2019.

Soa✨ @Soawax_



#AEWDYNAMITE MERCEDES MARTINEZ IS ALL ELITE very cool 🔥🔥 MERCEDES MARTINEZ IS ALL ELITE very cool 🔥🔥#AEWDYNAMITE https://t.co/Jl2lFNieNW

Her most memorable appearance came at All Out 2019, where she showed up as the Joker in the Casino Battle Royal match. Martinez was eventually eliminated by reigning AEW Women's Champion, Britt Baker.

Considering she has been a part of the business for more than 20 years, Mercedes Martinez brings some much-needed experience to the company's women's division. It now remains to be seen how she fares in AEW in 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Mercedes Martinez made the right decision by signing with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy