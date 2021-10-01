WWE Hall of Famer to appear at GCW Countdown during AEW's Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage

WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore legend Mick Foley is set to make an appearance in the GCW Countdown special for former AEW world champion Jon Moxley vs Nick Gage.

Jon Moxley won the GCW World Championship against Matt Cardona at The Art of War Games event a few days before AEW All Out. The former Lunatic Fringe will face Nick Gage on October 9 in a death match.

For death match enthusiasts, this is a dream match of the highest order. In 2010, Moxley and Gage went head-to-head in Combat Zone Wrestling, where Moxley got more than he bargained for as Gage got too extreme. A decade later, they will meet again.

Mick Foley is no stranger to death matches, with his ability to take punishment to entertain fans. The former Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love is a fan of Moxley and will appear in the countdown video hyping up the impending deathmatch.

Mick Foley would have loved to referee a death match between AEW's Jon Moxley and Atsushi Onita

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



I always felt the “American Onita” label given to me by the Japanese press and fans was a huge honor. Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic Onita wants a match with Jon Moxley cultaholic.com/posts/atsushi-… Onita wants a match with Jon Moxley cultaholic.com/posts/atsushi-… If an Onita vs Moxley match were to happen, I’d like to be the referee.I always felt the “American Onita” label given to me by the Japanese press and fans was a huge honor. twitter.com/Cultaholic/sta… If an Onita vs Moxley match were to happen, I’d like to be the referee.



I always felt the “American Onita” label given to me by the Japanese press and fans was a huge honor. twitter.com/Cultaholic/sta…

Speaking of death match legends, Japan's Atsushi Onita will rank high up on any death match aficionado's list. Onita, after being impressed with Moxley's violent clashes in AEW, expressed a desire to face the former Dean Ambrose.

Mick Foley, in turn, stated that if the match were to ever happen, he would love to be the referee for the match.

Also Read

"If an Onita vs Moxley match were to happen, I’d like to be the referee. I always felt the “American Onita” label given to me by the Japanese press and fans was a huge honor"- Mick Foley tweeted.

A death match between the former AEW World Champion and Mick Foley would've been a dream scenario for many, but it seems implausible at this point.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh