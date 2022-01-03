WWE Hall of Famer sheds light on his talks with AEW President Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is one of the most popular names in the wrestling world, but he has never popped up in AEW. Though the latter promotion has featured several legends, Foley hasn't been involved with the company whatsoever. The Hardcore Icon recently explained that he has barely spoken with AEW President Tony Khan.

In his heyday, Foley was one of WWE's top stars. He is a three-time WWE Champion, and he competed against all-time greats like Steve Austin and The Rock. He has occasionally appeared on WWE TV in recent years, but he hasn't been seen since The Fiend attacked him in 2019.

Foley recently appeared on AEW star Thunder Rosa's YouTube channel, and he explained his two interactions with Khan. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that both discussions focused on matters that didn't involve his own career.

“I’ve only interacted with Tony [Khan] twice in the last little over a year," said Foley. "And the one interaction was wondering how I can help Jon Huber’s family and the second one was asking if they could procure the rights to 'Thunderstruck.' I just think that... it would be such a great, such a great entrance.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Mick Foley hasn't wrestled in years, and the legend is clearly retired from in-ring competition. If he does end up appearing in AEW, he will likely deliver a one-off promo or work as someone's manager.

AEW become a safe haven for wrestling veterans and legends

Sting's WWE run is still remembered as one of the worst periods of his incredible career. The veteran star was buried in WWE, but he's found himself again in AEW. While Sting still goes toe-to-toe with younger wrestlers, other legends like Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson have taken managerial positions instead.

WWE often uses legends in backstage roles, but AEW gives them more prominence through their on-screen personas. For example, WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard regularly appears on TV in high-profile segments as FTR's manager.

Also Read Article Continues below

AEW clearly finds meaningful ways to honor the legends of the past, so it's fair to assume that, in theory, there would be a place for Foley in Khan's promotion.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Would you want to see Mick Foley in AEW? Yes No 7 votes so far